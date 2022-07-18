Guwahati: IIM Shillong and the National Commission for Women are collaborating to fast-pace the efforts to empower women entrepreneurship, which will also give confidence to the women coming from urban as well as the rural region.

The Centre for Development of North Eastern Region (CeDNER), IIM Shillong, in association with the National Commission for Women is organizing a 60-hour ‘Real-time (Online) Certificate Program’ in general management for aspiring women entrepreneurs of the northeastern region.

The Centre for Development of North Eastern Region (CeDNER) of the Indian Institute of Management (Shillong), which was established from the very beginning of the institute, is responsible for organising a unique opportunity for young entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, business executives and officers of the region to avail of the opportunities of training in skill development in various phases of their business and entrepreneurial activity.

Interested candidates can visit the official website.

Given that having financial stability is crucial for women empowerment, IIM Shillong and NCW want to significantly improve the lives of women from the northeast region by providing aspiring female entrepreneurs with sufficient resources. The vision of the workshop is to equip participants with the knowledge to follow an outcome-based learning paradigm, where participants will gain knowledge about how to start, run and scale up the business.

The master class will commence on weekends from September 3 to October 16, and applications are being accepted from July 15 till August 12. At the end of the course, students will be awarded a course certificate from IIM Shillong.

The National Commission for Women was set up as a statutory body in January 1992 under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 ( Act No. 20 of 1990 of Govt. of India ) to assess the legal and constitutional protections for women, suggest corrective legislation, make it easier for grievances to be resolved, and offer the government advice on all issues of policy that impact women.

Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, was set up by the Government of India in Meghalaya in the year 2007. The meticulously framed curriculum and case-based pedagogy are aimed at preparing the participants in all aspects of management before they enter the corporate arena.

