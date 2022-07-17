Shillong: Meghalaya Police have registered a case against a senior faculty of the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences here for attacking her maid with a wooden bat, officials said on Saturday.

The maid sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was admitted to NEIGRIHMS, they said.

The incident had taken place about three days ago and the matter was brought up soon after the maid was admitted to the institute, they said.

“A notice under section 41A is being served to Juleemoni Bharali after a case has been registered against her based on the investigation into the incident which led to the hospitalization of her maid,” a senior police officer told PTI.

The officer said further investigation is on.

