Guwahati: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, and ALBA Graduate Business School, Athens, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to work on teacher and student exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and other academic and scientific endeavours.

ALBA Business School is a top business school in Greece that operates within the American College of Greece as the Graduate Business School of ACG. ALBA is accredited by The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). The commission is authorized by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). ALBA Graduate Business School, Greece, has been accredited by AMBA and EFMD-EPAS.

Prof. DP Goyal, Director, IIM, Shillong and Prof. Kostas Axarloglou, Ph.D, Dean, ALBA Graduate Business School, Athens, signed the MoU.

Prof. D.P. Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong said, “It is a pleasure to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership with ALBA Graduate Business School, Athens. Despite the fact that the goals have advanced quickly over time, some areas still need to develop for workable managerial and technological solutions. We look forward to developing the most reliable policies and strategies to successfully achieve the goals in the dynamic environment.”

Dr Goyal further added, “Through this partnership, IIM Shillong hopes to use the sustainable expertise of institution like ALBA Business School to represent a reciprocal relationship between the two institutions and support academic, training, and R&D activities in specific domains that will speed both countries’ progress toward achieving their SDGs.”

The Business School has always been committed to providing educational programmes in the field of business administration that is of the greatest academic calibre, as well as a solid foundation in social responsibility and personal growth.

