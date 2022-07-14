Shillong: West Shillong suspended Congress MLA Mohendro Rapsang on Thursday once again expressed strong resentment against the Meghalaya government’s idea to identify an area near RP Chest (TB) Hospital in Mawbah, for relocating the 342 families of the Harijan colony.

Citing the area’s high population density, Rapsang said in an earlier meeting with the deputy chief minister, he was informed that the government was exploring the possibilities.

“Today I have seen the newspapers that the govt has submitted a report to the HC. Whether the TB Hospital Area has been identified to relocate those families permanently or it is a proposal that we are yet to know,” stated Rapsang.

He further mentioned that on their end, as an MLA and along with the Dorbar Shnong, the traditional institution, they strongly oppose this move.

The West Shillong MLA said adding another colony to that area will only add to the problems.

“So we don’t want that, we have no resentment against the people from any colony, the core problem is the area being densely populated,” mentioned Rapsang, who said the proposed area for the relocation is meant for a hospital.

The MLA said he would meet Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong again since Tynsong heads the High-Level Committee (HLC). Rapsang informed that this time, he would accompany the Dorbar Shnong to appeal that the area near RP Chest (TB) Hospital in Mawbah is not the place to relocate these 342 families.

