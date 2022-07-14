Shillong: The Meghalaya government has informed the Meghalaya High Court that a blueprint for allotment of three acres of land near the TB Hospital at Upper Mawprem has been prepared for the construction of multi-storied housing to accommodate the residents of Harijan Colony in Them Ïew Mawlong, Shillong.

This was informed by Attorney General Amit Kumar before the division bench of the Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“It is hoped that the matter receives a quietus upon the government proposal being found satisfactory by the applicant. Let the matter appear four weeks hence,” the High Court said. The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for August 4.

It may be mentioned that on April 25, leaders of the HPC met Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to discuss the relocation of people staying at the Harijan Colony.

During the discussion, the HPC agreed to the relocation from the colony provided the government gives ten acres of land in the European Ward so that each of the 342 families get 200 square metres each and also kept a condition that the expenditure for the construction of their houses be taken care by the government.

The State government assured the HPC that it would prepare a blueprint for identifying land for the 342 families residing in the Harijan Colony. The Urban Affairs Department was entrusted with the task to prepare the blueprint.

It was also learnt that the HPC and the State government were willing to reach an out-of-court settlement after alternative land and building were provided to the people of the Colony before they were relocated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In October 2021, the State government took possession of the land at Harijan Colony after paying Rs 2 crore to the Hima Mylliem as a one-time payment.

This comes after signing of a tripartite lease deed between the government of Meghalaya, the Syiem of Hima Mylliem and Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) on March 31, 2021.

The State government said that beautification of the area will be done once the residents of the colony are shifted to a new site.

Also read: Meghalaya CM terms Mukul Sangma’s statement on Assam border ‘ridiculous’

Trending Stories









