Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday chaired the conference of Deputy Commissioners and Sub Divisional Officers at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.

He also chaired the conference of Superintendents of Police and Commandants of the Police department held at Police Headquarters, Shillong.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the conference of the Deputy Commissioners at the State Convention Centre, the Chief Minister said though the state government has been engaging periodically with the Deputy Commissioners, this was the first physical meeting post-COVID.

“This meeting is very crucial because you are working directly with the people and at the grassroots level and have the capacity to make a difference in their lives,” the Chief Minister said in his opening remark.

He also said that it is satisfying to see state districts moving ahead, but some issues and challenges are more specific to certain districts and areas. “This conference is to share and learn from each other, and this is also a platform where you can give important suggestions,” he added.

The conference discussed, at length, the implementation of state and central schemes and programmes and ways to improve the delivery mechanism by bringing changes and flexibility in policies and by utilizing technology to improve the delivery mechanism at the grassroots level.

The conference of the deputy commissioners also discussed elaborately the disaster management issues following the recent flood situation and heavy rainfall in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The meeting also discussed improvement in infrastructure in public sector services like schools, police stations and health care centres.

It was also decided that 1800 government LP schools would be repaired and renovated through a decentralised approach, where the DRDA, along with the district level Committee with education officers, will ensure renovation work in schools. This will also include water supply, electricity other crucial works. Similar improvement models were also adopted for PHCs, CHCs and police stations.

“These kinds of repair works had to go through the different departments of the government that led to a lot of delay in different renovation works. So, now the districts will take up the repair works at the district level in a decentralided manner which will ensure faster repair works,” he added.

At the conference of Superintendents of Police, it was decided that 76 police stations across the state would get new vehicles.

“While discussing the casualties and damage to agriculture and infrastructure it is also very important to discuss our preparedness for such calamities in future and take long and short term measures to mitigate the damages caused by such natural disasters,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The police stations not only perform the duty of enforcing law and order but they are also the first point of contact for the public and are also involved in additional activities in times of emergencies,” he said.

He also said that all the police stations would be strengthened with computers and IT set-ups, and cranes and ambulances would be given to high traffic zones and accident-prone areas. To monitor traffic movements, especially in East Khasi Hills, an additional 60 new motorcycles would be provided.

The SPs conference also decided to take up accommodation for police personnel in a phased manner and to initiate the Chief Minister’s Police Medal and the Chief Minister’s Disaster Response recognition medals to boost the morale of the police personnel and to show the appreciation of the State government.

Also read: Meghalaya: CM’s E-Championship challenge to start soon

Trending Stories









