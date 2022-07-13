Meghalaya: CM's E-Championship challenge to start soon

Shillong: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday informed that Cohort 3.0, CM’s E-Championship Challenge for entrepreneurs, will be starting soon and this time the grant has been doubled from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

During an interaction with entrepreneurs at the PRIME Hub, Sangma said that the interest-free loans of Rs 25 lakh earlier have now been increased to Rs 50 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Urging entrepreneurs to spread the message and encourage people to join the challenge, Sangma said that a lot more needs to be done.

“We just want to assure the help we can give, we will get to it as the time comes but let’s start with something,” stated Sangma.

“Today, we are being awarded for creating the ecosystem in the state is something that makes me feel very happy, and to some extent, proud of all of you who have made this particular goal a reality,” said Sangma.

Sangma said that being an entrepreneur himself allowed him to experience firsthand what an entrepreneur goes through when they try to do things in the state. He added that it created that roadmap for him on what he should do if he ever got the opportunity to make a difference.

“I am happy to see that what we are being able to achieve today through this ecosystem that we created is change the mindset of people to take risks, to take calculated risks and think differently,” said Sangma.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meghalaya recently won the best performer award in the 3rd edition of the ranking of states on support to the start-up ecosystem.

Also Read | High-quality ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore seized in Meghalaya

Trending Stories









