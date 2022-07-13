Guwahati: IIM- Shillong and EADA Business School signed an agreement on Monday at Barcelona, Spain by which the two institutions formalized the commitment to permit an exchange of scholars, professional staff members, students and academic information.

The collaboration will benefit both current and future IIM-Shillong students by facilitating international exposure, particularly for PGP and PGPEx students, and will encourage cooperation between the two institutions for academic advancement and innovations.

Prof. D.P. Goyal, Director, IIM-Shillong said, “This collaboration intends to create a programme for academic cooperation and exchange in both education and research. The two institutions will promote student, professor, and researcher exchange, exchange of information, techniques, and engage in collaborative research.”

Prof. Goyal further said, “It is an extreme pleasure to be partnering with EADA as IIM Shillong is committed to nurture cutting-edge knowledge, accelerate innovation and groom leaders in values and purpose to impact a dynamic world. We look forward to bring out the “best-in-class” pool of talent of current and prospective students of IIM Shillong, for the good of the whole country and the goal of a self-sufficient nation.”

EADA Business School is ranked 62nd in the world by The Economist, 20th in Europe, and 29th among the Best Business Schools in Europe. EQUIS and AMBA both accredit EADA Business Schools. The EADA Global Campus with its 4 campuses provide 16,700 m2 of facilities for training, meetings, study, events, and outdoor training to make sure that the participants and their community’s experiences are complete.

