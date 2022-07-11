A rift seems to be brewing in the Meghalaya BJP as the South Shillong unit of the saffron party has demanded action against former state minister and MLA AL Hek.

AL Hek has been accused of tarnishing the image of the saffron party in the state by P Sharma, a senior BJP leader.

The South Shillong constituency is represented by BJP MLA and Meghalaya minister Shanbor Shullai, who allegedly disrupted the speech of Meghalaya assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh in the presence of Droupadi Murmu, NDA’s presidential candidate, drawing her attention to the atrocities against Christians in the country.

AL Hek, however, came out in the support of Shullai during an emergency meeting of the Meghalaya BJP in Shillong.

The Meghalaya BJP slammed AL Hek for supporting Shullai and trying to gain “maximum political mileage” out of the recent controversy.

Meghalaya BJP leader P Sharma said, “An incident which unfortunately happened within very secured environment was made public by a fellow party member, which is completely unacceptable. Though the issue was raised by UDP’s (United Democratic Party) Metbah Lyngdoh, Hek seems to be leading the charge against the very party he stands for.”

He further added, “This double standard is highly unacceptable, and the party should look and take action on the same.”

