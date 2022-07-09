Shillong: Meghalaya, a state which is popular for its tourism sector, was awarded the ‘Most Promising New Destination’ title at the Travel and Tourism Fair held in Hyderabad earlier this month.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who was earlier in charge of Tourism, lauded the efforts of the department and stakeholders involved.

Sangma said it was another step forward in their efforts to make sure the tourism sector moves forward in Meghalaya.

“We are working in different ways and means to improve the overall tourism scenario in the state and this is a recognition of it but I think it is just a step forward; there is much more to be done,” said Sangma.

Thanking the organisers for the recognition and award, Sangma said that it means a lot to the state as it is a motivation and a pat on the back, especially for the officials and Tourism department and more importantly, other stakeholders like tour operators, hoteliers and even taxi drivers.

“This award shows that the efforts of everybody is bearing fruit and we are on a course towards making Meghalaya a bigger destination for tourism. So we are happy and proud and congratulate all stakeholders involved in this,” stated the chief minister.

