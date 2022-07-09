Shillong: The District Transport Officer (DTO) of Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills District on Friday banned the plying of two-wheelers (bikes and scooters) operating as taxi services both online and offline in the district.

According to the notification issued by the office of the Regional Transport Authority Board, as per sub section (1) of section 66 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, two wheelers operating as taxi service availing online or offline method eg., Rapido, Uber etc, with the use of motor cycle are prohibited to ply for the purpose of ferrying passengers.

It also mentioned that strict action shall be taken against those violators of the said Act.

Meanwhile, Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR), progressive people’s group, has expressed resentment over the order by District Transport Officer, prohibiting use of motorcycle for app-based bike taxis.

TUR said, “At a time when the unemployment rate is rising, such app-based taxi service has come as a relief for many unemployed youth. This will deprive the youth of earning a living. Therefore, we are demanding immediate withdrawal of this order.”

“This government has not been able to create employment opportunities for youth of the state. We demand that Meghalaya government should rather ensure that drivers of such app-based services get all rights and privileges from the companies including PF, insurance and paid leave allowances,” stated TUR.

