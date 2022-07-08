Shillong: Following the embarrassment caused by BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai during the closed-door meeting with presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu along with MLAs of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) and other MLAs, leaders of the United Democratic Party (UDP) sat to discuss the incident.

During the meeting on Wednesday at Orchid Lake Resort, Umiam, speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, also the President of UDP, raised the issue of atrocities against Christians in the state and urged Murmu to ensure such incidents should not happen. However, Shullai stood up and intervened, stating that no such incidents happen.

This incident was also confirmed by BJP MLA AL Hek in an interview with a local channel. Hek said Shullai should have waited and expressed his disagreement later and should not have intervened in such a manner since Union Ministers were also present in the meeting.

Speaking with media persons, UDP General Secretary Jemino Mawthoh condemned the incident and said that as a party they demand BJP take necessary action. Mawthoh has also urged the leader of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) to take action against the unparliamentarily and uncivil behaviour of Shullai.

UDP is an alliance of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

“As a party, we condemn this incident where the minister interrupted UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh, who is also the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly,” said Mawthoh.

“We want the leader of MDA to take appropriate action on this uncivil behaviour of Sanbor Shullai,” demanded Mawthoh.

According to the party leaders, speaker Metbah Lyngdoh was raising issues relating to the state.

“Speaker had gone as a guest since the invitation was from Presidential Committee BJP while raising issues relating to the state. Atrocities against Christians and other issues, Inner Line Permit ( ILP) and also, the demand for adding Khasi and Garo language in the Eighth Schedule was raised,” mentioned Mawthoh.

Meanwhile, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh thanked the leaders for showing their support.

“Senior leaders of the party along with MLAs and MDCs met me and expressed their unhappiness over the incident at Orchid,” said Lyngdoh.

