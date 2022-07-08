Shillong: The Meghalaya government is emphasising improving elementary education in the state and has come up with a road map to invest in early childhood education programmes, CM Conrad Sangma said.

He said this while inaugurating the new building of the Directorate of Education Research and Training (DERT) – Annexe at Malki, Shillong, in the presence of Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and local MLA Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh.

The project, which cost about Rs 8.33 crore was funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “The Government has been making investments to overhaul the education infrastructure, teachers training at the grassroots level to ensure an enabling environment for learning.”

He said that Meghalaya is among the few states where an early childhood education programme has started. He said that the objective of early childhood education is to ensure that the learning capabilities of the child are tapped to their optimum potential.

Talking about the children’s performance in higher examinations, the Chief Minister noted that the problem was a lack of quality education at the pre and elementary level, and hence, the Government has come up with a mechanism to provide holistic education from early childhood.

He said that the Government has earmarked Rs 300 cr from the externally aided projects to invest in early childhood education programmes. He said they would make different interventions through the programme to ensure that a child grows up in an environment where the entire learning exercise is productive.

Talking about positioning Meghalaya among the top 10 states in the country in the next ten years, he said through the education sector, teachers can play a pivotal role in shaping the youth who will become productive citizens of the country. He also urged the teachers to equip themselves with better teaching techniques in sync with the time.

Talking about the training institute, he said, “At DERT, we will not be just training teachers, but we shall work together to ensure the larger interest of the State to shape the future of our children and the State.”

“Through this institute, we will ensure that the young students of our State get the right platform to unleash their learning capabilities and which in turn will take Meghalaya forward,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that through this training institute teachers will be given the best training. He said that the Covid-19 pandemic had posed a challenge for the education sector but then it allowed the policymakers to introduce new interventions in the teaching sector.

Adding that they are venturing into a new era where NEP 2020 is launched, Rymbui said that with NEP they have to see that students can become the best.

“Now in this era, we have seen how pandemic has disrupted the learning process and education system. But it has opened a new opportunity for all of us be it as policymakers or educationists, we realised one small intervention can make a huge difference. Who would think that mobile used for communicating will become a classroom for us,” said Rymbui.

He added that they should look at the last two years as an opportunity for the education department how they can move ahead positively.

