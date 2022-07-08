GUWAHATI: The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) Guwahati and Loharghat forest range under Kamrup West division carried out a joint operation and seized elephant tusks from two persons from Meghalaya on Thursday.

The operation was carried out at Umshru (Mataikhar) on the basis of intelligence inputs developed by WCCB.

The elephant tusks along with two mobile phones which were seized from the duo.

An official from WCCB here informed on Friday that the joint team seized approximately six kilograms of tusks (nine pieces) and apprehended two persons – Darishan Nonrum belonging to Nongmaw Tamur village and Edison Nongtri from Patharkhmah.

The seized wildlife articles and arrested persons have been handed over to Loharghat forest range for registering a wildlife offence case.

Investigation to unearth further linkages is underway.

Tusks are used by humans to produce ivory, which is used in artifacts and jewellery.

Ivory trade has been severely restricted by the United Nations Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

It may be mentioned that WCCB, Guwahati has intensified operations against wildlife smugglers across the Northeast in the past few months, mainly recovering pangolin scales apart from other wildlife parts that are of high value in international markets.

