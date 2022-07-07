Shillong: The Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District, Meghalaya has directed manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of carry bags made of virgin or recycled plastic not less than 120 microns in thickness with effect from December 31, 2022.

The DCs order is in compliance with the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The Meghalaya Government, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act 1986 (Act 29 of 1986), has directed the stakeholders to follow the rule under the section.

Moreover, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following single use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities like ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloon, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron have been prohibited with effect from July 1, 2022.

