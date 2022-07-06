Umiam (Meghalaya): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday extended full support to BJP presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and said she represents hope for every tribal in the country.

Murmu visited the state during the day to meet the lawmakers of ruling Meghalaya democratic Alliance and seek their support for the July 18 presidential poll.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As President, Smti Draupadi Ji will represent a New India. She represents hope for every tribal, every girl & every woman & will carry with her the aspirations of small communities of India … We are proud of her & wish her all the best for the upcoming Presidential Election, he said.

Meghalaya extends its support to her. As a tribal community, it will be our honour to offer our support to India’s first indigenous tribal woman as our country’s president, he said.

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of political events, TMC MLA HM Shangpliang was also present to show his support to Murmu.

However, Shangpliang clarified that he had been invited like several other leaders cutting across party lines. “I have not come on behalf of the TMC. I have come as an individual to show my respect to a tribal woman nominated to the highest post in the country,” he told the media.

Also Read | Murmu in Meghalaya to seek support from lawmakers for Prez polls

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









