Shillong: The Federation of All School Teachers Of Meghalaya (FASTOM) on Tuesday called off its stir after protesting for over a week and sleeping in the streets.

Expressing resentment over the state government’s decision on the enhancement of salaries of the ad-hoc teachers, the FASTOM stated that it would continue to pressure the government for a 5% annual salary hike.

Mayborn Lyngdoh, the FASTOM spokesperson, said, “The central executive committee (CEC) has discussed at length the government’s decision to increase the salaries of ad-hoc teachers.” Lyngdoh said they are disappointed with the government’s decision. However, they are left with no other option but to call off their protest, she added.

FASTOM’s central executive committee, however, will continue to mount pressure on the government to decide on its demand for a salary hike of 5% annually.

Urging the teachers to go back, Lyngdoh said, “I know if I ask each of you individually, you’ll have different opinions. We have got what we had asked for, or else, we might lose what we already have. Some of you might want to continue with the strike, but I appeal to all of you to be selfless.”

He added that if they continue with the protest, things might take an ugly turn.

“FASTOM is trying its best how to make educational scenarios better so that the state can once again become the hub of the northeast,” said Lyngdoh.

He also mentioned that the organisation would suggest the government have only three categories of teachers in the state namely: Government teachers, aided teachers and private teachers.

Speaking to EastMojo, N Vaiphei, a subject teacher, said, “We are not satisfied but are helpless. Whatever we have done was peacefully and received a lot of support from different sections of the society.”

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday decided to enhance the grant-in-aid of the Adhoc teachers working in privately-run schools in the state.

For higher secondary, secondary and science teachers, the cabinet has decided to increase the grant-in-aid by Rs 9,000. The higher secondary teachers who used to get Rs 24,000 will now get Rs 33,000. The secondary teachers will now get Rs 29,000, while the Science teachers will now get Rs 31,000.

For other categories like the upper primary, lower primary, Hindi and also 4th teachers of SSA, the cabinet has decided to hike the grant-in-aid by an amount of Rs 6,000. The upper primary teachers who used to get Rs 16,000 will now get Rs 22,000. The lower primary teachers that used to get 12,000 will now get Rs 18,000, and Hindi teachers will also get Rs 18,000 instead of Rs 12,000. The fourth teacher SSA who used to get Rs 12,000 will now get Rs 18,000.

