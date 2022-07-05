Shillong: Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan School Association (MSSASA) on Tuesday met with education minister Lahkmen Rymbui to discuss the five months’ pending salaries.

MSSASA president Aristotle Rymbai said they had not been paid salaries for February, March, April, May and June. He said they discussed the hike in salaries of SSA teachers with the education minister.

They have also submitted a proposal with a suggestion to the state government to keep more budget provisions in the State Budget for SSA teachers.

“The education minister informed us that the delay in releasing the salaries of the last financial year 2021-22 (February and March) is due to insufficient funds,” said Rymbai.

On March 2, 2022, after a mass protest, Meghalaya called the SSA teachers for a discussion. The government said that out of Rs 1.04 crore, the additional amount to be taken care of by the state government from the state budget, the state government would release 50%.

Rymbai said that the education minister informed them on March 26, 2022 that the Meghalaya government released Rs 60 lakh out of Rs 1.04 crore. “He informed us that in last week of March, the central government sent the second instalment. However, both the instalments weren’t sufficient to pay salaries for 12 months, hence the delay for February and March.

Meghalaya education minister Lahkmen Rymbui acknowledged that the SSA teachers in the state have undergone a lot of hardship.

He added that they urged capping funds which are still lying with the government if that could be released. “I told them that next week probably they will sit and discuss the matter to ease the hardships of the SSA teachers,” stated Rymbui.

Regarding the budget provision, Govt of Meghalaya has already put a budget provision in anticipation of the grant released by GOI, but the state project director of SSA Meghalaya is in constant touch with the Ministry of Education in Delhi so that the grant can be released at the earliest.

