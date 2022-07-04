Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday approved the National Law University of Meghalaya Ordinance 2022.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the cabinet has approved the ordinance, which will now have to go to the Assembly for final approval.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While the University will initially function from a temporary campus, it will be moved to a permanent campus with 60 students to be taken yearly, the chief minister said.

See more Cabinet has approved the National Law University Ordinance 2022. The University will function from a Temporary Campus for initial time & will be moved to a permanent campus with 60 students to be taken yearly.@dpradhanbjp @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/ku35wT08hH — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 4, 2022

The decision to establish the National Law University will go to the Assembly for final approval. The financial impact annually for this will be Rs 6.5 crore, he added.

See more The decision to establish the National Law University will go to the Assembly for the final approval. The financial impact annually for this will be ₹6.5 Crores. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 4, 2022

Also read: Meghalaya teachers may finally get a salary hike. Details here

Trending Stories









