Cabinet approves Nat'l Law University of Meghalaya Ordinance 2022
Meghalaya cabinet

Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday approved the National Law University of Meghalaya Ordinance 2022.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the cabinet has approved the ordinance, which will now have to go to the Assembly for final approval.

While the University will initially function from a temporary campus, it will be moved to a permanent campus with 60 students to be taken yearly, the chief minister said.

The decision to establish the National Law University will go to the Assembly for final approval. The financial impact annually for this will be Rs 6.5 crore, he added.

