Shillong: Despite the Meghalaya government’s decision to enhance the salaries of the ad-hoc teachers, the protesting educators under the banner of Federation of All School Teachers Of Meghalaya (FASTOM) have decided to continue their sit-in demonstration and to sleep on the streets for another night.

FASTOM spokesperson Mayborn Lyngdoh said they cannot decide if they should take what the government has given to them or whether they should reject it.

The ad-hoc teachers have expressed dissatisfaction with the decision and want the same enhancement in all the four categories- Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Higher Secondary and Secondary.

“We are asking for the same salary enhancement. We know that there is a difference in qualifications but still we seek the same salary enhancement. The last enhancement was in 2017 and after that nothing,” said Lyngdoh.

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday decided to enhance the grant-in-aid of the adhoc teachers working in privately-run schools in the state.

For higher secondary, secondary and science teachers, the cabinet has decided to increase the grant-in-aid by an amount of Rs 9,000. The higher secondary teachers who used to get Rs 24,000 will now get Rs 33,000. The secondary teachers will now get Rs 29,000, while the Science teachers will now get Rs 31,000.

For other categories like the upper primary, lower primary, Hindi and also 4th teachers of SSA, the cabinet has decided to hike the grant-in-aid by an amount of Rs 6,000. The upper primary teachers who used to get Rs 16,000 will now get Rs 22,000. The lower primary teachers that used to get 12,000 will now get Rs 18,000, and Hindi teachers will also get Rs 18,000 instead of Rs 12,000. The fourth teacher SSA who used to get Rs 12,000 will now get Rs 18,000.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the government will spend an amount of Rs 100 crore annually as grant-in-aid. From an amount of Rs 212 crore, every year the enhancement will go up by Rs 100 crore and hence an amount of approximately Rs 300 crore will be spent by the government.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All School Teachers Of Meghalaya (FASTOM) has decided to call off its strike once its demands are met.

The chief minister said, “An enhancement was done in 2017 in June. Now based on different memorandums, the education department had put up a proposal and accordingly the cabinet discussed in detail about the memorandum. We decided to enhance the grant-in-aid to these privately run ad-hoc schools.”

The chief minister also informed that this will be effective from July 1, 2022.

Concerning the demand of the ad-hoc teachers for a 5% yearly increment, Sangma said: “We have to understand the basic facts when it comes to ad-hoc teachers. These are privately-run schools, not Government schools.”

He added that the provision to have a 5% increment is something that they haven’t taken a decision on. “It would be difficult keeping the financial challenges and constraints,” said Sangma.

