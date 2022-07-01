Meghalaya: The relocation of the Dalit Sikh residents of Punjabi Lane (Them Iew Mawlong) is a decades-old and one of the most sensitive issues in Meghalaya.

The fight put up by the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) and the residents of this disputed land to put a stay on their relocation took a crucial turn after the HPC agreed to the relocation of the Punjabi Lane residents, subject to certain conditions.

Them Iew Mawlong – the 2.5-acre Punjabi Lane, also referred to as the Harijan Colony near the famous Iewduh or Bara Bazar, is home to 342 families, most of whom are Dalit Sikhs. Their roots go back over a century when they were first brought here by the British as manual scavengers and sanitation workers.

Clashes between Khasis and Dalits Sikhs over the indigeneity of the latter continue. Today, they live in Them Iew Mawlong, but it might not be long before they are relocated for good.

To understand the residents’ sentiments and what other stakeholders have to say about this controversial issue, EastMojo went to the ground to get an insight into those directly or indirectly connected to the issue. Watch our exclusive documentary below:

