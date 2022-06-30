Shillong: Meghalaya’s Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) on Thursday seized 676 grams of heroin worth 1 crore rupees and 30 strips of Nitrazepam tablet.

During a press conference, DGP Dr LR Bishnoi said a 12-hour joint operation was conducted by a combined force of East Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills district police and 676 grams of heroin worth Rs 1 crore in the market was recovered at 4:30 this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Along with the drugs, two drug peddlers from Shillong were also arrested by the police, informed the Meghalaya DGP.

“After receiving information from a credible source that a peddler by the name of Gary would be proceeding from Jiribam to Shillong via Silchar, carrying a consignment of suspected illegal contraband, the police set up nakas in different areas,” informed the DGP.

Around 3:50 am on Thursday, a tour bus bearing registration number ML-05-L-7887 was stopped and on enquiry from the conductor, he revealed that there are two Khasi men travelling on the bus. After thorough investigation, the suspects – Garry Kharnaior (30), resident of Mawlai Stand Bus, and Kmenlang Shabong (20), Mawlai Mawdatbaki, Shillong,- were searched and two bag packs were found from their possession.

On opening the bags, 34 and 26 soap cases wrapped in black polythene containing yellow/orange powder were recovered from them along with 30 Nitrazapam tablet strips. The suspects and the bags were then taken to Khliehriat PS. Preliminary tests were conducted on the yellow/orange powder in the presence of independent witnesses. The tests indicated positive result for heroin.

DGP Bishnoi further informed that in the operation 36 personnel of Meghalaya Police were involved and that after the interrogating of the arrested persons, four more drug traffickers were arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Furthermore, on preliminary examination, the suspects revealed that one person by the name of Marvin Jyrwa was the main financier of the entire illegal contraband and that he was waiting to receive the illegal contraband at Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills District.

Accordingly, a team was sent to Mawryngkneng and they intercepted and detained Marvin Jyrwa along with his three associates – Meibifil Buam (22), Khrawboklang Kharkongor (29) and Aiborlang Laitmon (28). In this connection, a case under Khliehriat PS has been registered and investigation is in progress.

Also Read | Will support Murmu if she won’t be subservient to govt: TMC in Shillong

Trending Stories









