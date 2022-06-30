Shillong: Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Dr LR Bishnoi on Thursday informed that 11 miscreants involved in the attack on non-locals have been arrested.

“We are getting lots of complaints about the attack by miscreants on non-tribals in particular Mawlai area and Jaiaw area. Would like to share in these two incidents, so far we have arrested 11 miscreants and recovered 5 two-wheeler and 11 mobile phones,” mentioned Dr Bishnoi.

The 11 miscreants have now been taken into 5 days of police remand. Further interrogation will continue, he added.

He further appealed to the city youths to respect people of all communities. “If the youth has any grievances should come forward and discuss. Attacking non-tribals in Shillong city will give a bad name to the police,” said Bishnoi.

East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger also issued a press release, informing about another assault case on Wednesday evening.

It was mentioned that four labourers from Assam had gone to do some tile construction work in a house at Jaiaw. At about 6:10 pm, while returning in a taxi driven by a local person, they were stopped by some persons on the Umpohliew bridge. The five persons, including the taxi driver, were physically assaulted, which left four labourers with grievous injuries after being hit by an iron hammer.

One of the culprits was nabbed on the way to Mawlai Phudmuri. After receiving information from the locality, police rushed to the spot and took the victims to the civil hospital for treatment where one of them is currently admitted.

