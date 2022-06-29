Shillong: The Meghalaya unit of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) organised its first official programme to welcome the National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday.

The programme at the State Central Library witnessed an impressive turnout of supporters.

Banerjee’s maiden visit to Shillong, Meghalaya witnessed loud cheers of ‘Long Live TMC’ as supporters grabbed an opportunity for a selfie with Banerjee. The National General Secretary was also joined by party leaders like Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma, state party president MLA Charles Pyngrope, chief whip George Lyngdoh and several other senior leaders.

During the gathering, Pyngrope in his welcome address said that it is at this juncture that people in the state have lost hope and are looking at their political leaders with contempt. “The people of Meghalaya have been aspiring for leadership that will bring back the last the lost glory of our people and state. The abode of clouds is being taunted as a haven of corrupt and people,” said Pyngrope.

In a scathing attack against the NPP-led MDA govt, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Have you seen the body language of the CM when he meets BJP top brass in Delhi? He is an elected chief minister representing 35 lakh Meghalayans, carrying their hopes and aspirations. Should he bow down to BJP leaders? Is this why Meghalaya voted for him? If the answer is no, please support AITC.”

In the presence of over 5,000 people, Abhishek Banerjee said, “AITC’s only aim is to save Meghalaya from the divisive politics of the proxy BJP government. Our only goal is also to empower the people, uphold the different ethnic cultures and celebrate the sacred land of Meghalaya.”

Hitting out at the Government both at the Centre as well as the state, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Under the false narrative of double engine government, they are doing double heist and double robbery. We elected Conrad Sangma with hope, but he has become CON-MAN Sangma.”

Asserting that the All India Trinamool Congress is a national party, he said, “The Opposition will try and brand us as Bengali, but I promise that Meghalaya will be run by the people of Meghalaya and not by Bengalis. Can the BJP put this on record that none of their governments will be run by Gujarat or Delhi?”

