Shillong: United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh, who is also Meghalaya Assembly Speaker, on Tuesday said the party is aiming to reach every nook and corner of the state and will try to win maximum seats in the upcoming elections.

Stating that the party is going in the right direction, Lyngdoh said they are working very hard and also have a good team. “All senior leaders of the party, people at the grassroots level are supporting us, and they are with us. We will continue to work very hard,” Lyngdoh said.

The next Meghalaya Assembly election is scheduled in 2023.

Asked if the UDP is coming up as the major alternative to other parties, including the NPP, Lyngdoh refused to comment and said that it should be left to the people to decide.

“We will not talk big about any party but will only say let the people decide. Our duty is to ensure we reach every nook and corner of the state and create awareness. Since we are the only biggest regional party (in terms of numbers), we need to have more and more numbers to see that at least in this coming elections we get those numbers,” stated Lyngdoh.

Meanwhile, the UPD president also confirmed the party’s support to Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, as the presidential candidate.

Lyngdoh said they felt that it is the need of the hour for tribals to occupy the top post in the country. “This is the time we all have to come together and I’m sure people in plain areas will definitely go in line with a tribal candidate,” Lyngdoh added.

