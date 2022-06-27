Shillong: Meghalaya cabinet on Monday has decided that the overall board structure of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited ( MeECL) and its subsidiary companies will be restructured.

The Cabinet decided that the post of chairman and managing director of MeECL will be segregated.

The government has decided that there will be a full-time managing director of MeECL. The full-time MD can be somebody who is from the IAS cadre or can be a lateral entry, a technocrat who will be selected through a transparent process.

The person who will be the MD shall also be MD of the three subsidiaries – Meghalaya Energy Power Generation Corp Limited, Meghalaya Energy Power Distribution Corp Limited and Meghalaya Energy Power Transmission Corp Limited.

The non-executive chairman will be the power minister. The other three subsidiary companies will be the Chief Secretary or the Additional Chief Secretary incharge power or principal secretary incharge power.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said this has been done in light of the fact that in the past 50 years the MeECL has been managed by officials from the state government who had multiple responsibilities, hence they weren’t able to give necessary time to run the corporation as needed.

