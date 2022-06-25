Shillong: Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Saturday condemned the attack on two Kerala youths in the city on Friday.

Rymbui also said an investigation is going on and is hopeful that in the next 24-48 hours the police will be able to nab the culprits.

Earlier, two youths from Kerala who were in the city for an internship with Impulse NGO were assaulted by about 30 bikers. Apart from this, two other assaults took place – a Swiggy food delivery man and traffic police were also assaulted in the city.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr LR Bishnoi informed that the police are currently analysing the footage and once the identification of the culprits is confirmed, necessary actions will be taken.

The DGP further appealed to the youths that if there are any concerns they should come forward and speak instead of resorting to violence. He added that such instances will send a wrong message to the whole state and should refrain from doing such acts.

