Shillong: Amidst the ongoing protests against the Agnipath Scheme, several Indian Army aspirants on Friday staged a sit-in-demonstration in Shillong in protest against the failure of the Centre to conduct the Common Entrance Exam (CEE).

Aspirants from several districts of the state staged a protest to express their disappointment as the CEE examination has been pending since 2021, and the exams were repeatedly cancelled on the pretext of COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the aspirants, they were recently informed that their exams have been cancelled due to the implementation of Agnipath scheme. The aspirants held a public rally followed by a sit-in-demonstration in front of Shillong Civil Hospital.

Army aspirants from the state have warned the government that they would intensify their protest if the Centre fails to conduct the exam at the earliest.

Evaldus Marshillong, a resident of Markasa in West Khasi Hills District, said, “There are about 800 youths from Meghalaya who were selected for the medical tests. We demand the government to pursue our case. We want to be in the Indian Army and have been longing to appear for the CEE.”

Asked if they are against the Agnipath Scheme, Marshillong said, “I believe it is one of the most important schemes. These Agniveers, once they complete the four-year period, they will be the most well-trained forces, and if that kind of armed forces are there it will be very useful for our country.”

Also read: NCC cadets to get bonus points in Agnipath scheme: Lt Gen Singh

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









