Shillong: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to delist the Achik National Congress (Democratic), one of the Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) in Meghalaya, an official said on Wednesday.

The Achik National Congress (Democratic) is one among the 111 RUPPs in the country that the ECI has decided to delist in its order issued on June 20.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said the Achik National Congress (Democratic) had earlier shown its office address as Dakopgre in Tura, West Garo Hills district but when verified, the office address could not be located.

Kharkongor said that though the ECI has decided to delist the Achik National Congress (Democratic), the party has been given another opportunity to approach the office of the CEO within 30 days along with evidence that the party is still existing besides other legal and regulatory compliances including year wise annual audited accounts, contribution report, expenditure report, updation of office bearers including authorized signatories for financial transactions including bank account.

The other five RUPPs from Meghalaya being examined by the ECI before taking a final decision to delist are the Garo National Council (GNC), Meghalaya Democratic Party (MDP), North East Social Democratic Party (NESDP), Khun Hyn iewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), Regional Democratic Secular Congress Party (RDSCP).

