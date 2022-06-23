On Thursday, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma visited Radisson Blu hotel at Guwahati which is currently hosting the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

It still remains uncertain whether Sangma met the rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs during his visit to the hotel.

Sangma has said he stopped by the luxury hotel due to personal reasons and he does not intend to meet the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Denying that his visit to the hotel have a political purpose, he said that he was there for lunch. “This is a personal visit. We are here to have lunch. Nothing more,” Sangma told reporters outside the Guwahati hotel.

Meanwhile, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra continues to lose MLAs, the rebel faction of Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has released visuals of the MLAs lodging at the hotel in Guwahati.

On Thursday, 34 Shiv Sena MLAs signed a letter in support of Shinde.

The total number of MLAs lodging at Radisson Blu hotel has now gone up to 35.

7 more MLAs arrived in Guwahati, taking the total number to 42.

