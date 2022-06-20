Guwahati: Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra group, shared a video of the wettest place on earth, saying it reminded him of his school days. The video clip is from Mawsynram, Meghalaya.

Mahindra shared the video in a Twitter post and confessed that he had no idea that Mawsynram is the wettest place in the world. All this while, he thought it was Cherrapunji, also known as Sohra, which is approximately 80 km from Mawsynram.

The business tycoon retweeted the video saying “When I was in school, the answer to “What is the wettest place in the world” was Cherrapunji. Didn’t know Mawsynram is at the top of the podium. The visuals here are amazing.”

In the video recorded from a car, water can be seen gushing out of a waterfall, sweeping across a bridge, as a few cars wait on the road.

The video shared by Mahindra went viral and has over a million views already. The original video posted by ‘US StromWatch‘ read, “The wettest place in the world, Mawsynram, India just recorded a mind-boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6 mm) of rain in the last 24 hours. These are what the waterfalls in the area look like.”

Social media users quickly shared their take on the video shared by Mahindra.

A user sharing his personal experience wrote, “My geography teacher, Mrs. Vijayalakshmi from mid 90s prided herself in knowing that Mawsynram was wetter place. But she used to tell us to write Cherrapunji in board exams as the syllabus had not updated. Coincidence that I was thinking of this knowledge of hers just last week.”

Another user spoke about the “tough competition” between Cherrapunji and Mawsynram.

The Northeastern states of India, particularly Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, have received incessant rain in the last few days. There was a red alert issued by the IMD for many states in the northeast till June 18.

Also Read | Rain to continue in the northeast for the next 48 hrs: IMD

