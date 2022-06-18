Shillong: The body of 36-year-old Bishujit Chakrabarty, the handyman of a truck that fell into the pit at the National Highway 6 near Lumshnong toll plaza, Meghalaya, was recovered on Saturday afternoon.

The handyman went missing on June 16 after the truck fell into the pit after the road caved in.

The body was recovered around 12:30 pm following a search operation by the State Rescue Team (SRT) of Fire & Emergency Services.

Officials said it took almost an hour to bring the body up to the ground. The body was taken to the Khliehriat Civil Hospital for post-mortem, and family members were also informed about the recovery.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District, Abhilash Baranwal, said the restorative works on NH-6 at Lumshnong are in full swing. He added that they would let everyone know once the National Highway becomes fit for plying of Light Motor Vehicles and Heavy Motor Vehicles.

During the last 24 hours, 20 villages have been affected, and 15 hectares of crop area have been affected.

Since April 1, 2022, 27 people have died in Meghalaya and 8 people have gone missing due to the floods. However, the department is yet to give a detailed report of the district-wise deaths.

