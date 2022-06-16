Meghalaya: Schools to remain closed till June 20

Shillong: In light of the incessant rains and weather warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Shillong, the state education department has announced that all schools shall remain closed till June 20, 2022.

The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Meghalaya during the next five days.

Deputy commissioners across districts have been advised to assess and examine on a case-to-case basis and decide on the reopening of schools in their respective districts.

“This notification is issued in the interest of the safety of School children and shall come into force with immediate effect till further order,” mentioned Dr BDR Tiwari, Commissioner and Secretary, Meghalaya govt, Education department.

Rain continues to wreak havoc across the region. Four minors were killed in a landslide on Thursday afternoon at Laitlarem village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills District. The three minors were identified as Wanlambiang Kharmyndai (9), Ibanlumlang Kharmyndai (6) and Ribhalin Kharmyndai (4), while an eight-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries en route to the Hospital.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma took to his social media to pay his tributes and also informed that Rs 4 lakhs ex gratia will be released to the next of kin.

“The tragic news of the loss of 3 precious lives from one family in the landslide in Laitlarem, Mawphlang Block, East Khasi Hills District is devastating. Govt. will release ex gratia of ₹4 Lakhs to the next of kin of each of the deceased. I extend my deepest condolences. May their souls rest in peace. I also pray for speedy recovery of the other 4 members of the family injured during the incident,” Sangma mentioned on his post.

