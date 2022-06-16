Shillong: Meghalaya administration is on alert across the state following incessant rains, which led to several landslides on one of the crucial lifelines—National Highway 6—under the Lumshnong Police Station under East Jaintia Hills.

The disruption in NH-6 will also cause inconvenience to states like Mizoram and Tripura along with Barak Valley in southern Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on Thursday with deputy commissioners of different districts, following which they decided to form four regional committees, which will be headed by a minister.

“I have asked them to ensure steps are taken so that the movement of vehicles can start at the earliest, especially of the essential supplies required not just for these districts, but for neighbouring states also,” he said.

Earlier, social media was flooded with visuals of a truck along with a car stuck in a pit after a road caved in. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

The East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Abhilash Baranwal also issued a public notice which reads, “Due to continuous heavy rainfall over the last week, NH 06 has been damaged at multiple locations across the district especially from Nongsning to Ratacherra stretch. A section of NH6 near the Lumshnong Toll Plaza has also been washed away.”

The DC has advised avoiding unnecessary travel along the stretch. “In cases of emergency also, they should observe utmost caution while travelling through NH 06 in that section till further update about the restoration of the road,” advised the DC.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Shillong has issued a red alert for South West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia and East Jaintia Hills districts.

Lahkmen Rymbui, home minister along with the disaster management minister Kyrmen Shylla will monitor East and West Jaintia hills; deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong will head the monitoring committee for Ri-Bhoi and for East Khasi Hills District; Eastern West Khasi hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills will be monitored by PHE minister Renikton Tongkhar. Finally, power minister James Sangma will monitor the entire Garo Hills region, which consists of North, East, South West, South and West Garo Hills Districts.

The regional committees will monitor the situation closely and ensure the movement and provision of essential commodities.

The committee must also visit their areas to ensure proper coordination between various departments and district officials, CM Sangma added.

The government will be monitoring the situation closely for the next 24 hours to 48 hours and another review meeting will be held tomorrow to take stock of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Meghalaya: Air Marshal Dilip Patnaik says Agnipath scheme to benefit youth

Trending Stories









