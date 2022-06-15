Shillong: Following the government’s announcement unveiling the Agnipath scheme, the AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik AVSM, VM briefed media persons on Wednesday at Upper Shillong regarding the attractive recruitment scheme of Indian youths to serve in the Armed Forces through the scheme.

The AOC stated that the scheme, which aims to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces, will benefit at three levels. Explaining the statement, he added that the youth and the organisation and the nation will benefit from the scheme as the county will have well-disciplined youths to take up the responsibility of building the nation.

He also cleared doubts and scepticism that the citizens had regarding the scheme and explained in detail how the scheme will help the nation in the long run. The scheme stands to immensely benefit by infusion of highly inspired youth with a deeper understanding of self-discipline, diligence and focus, who would be adequately skilled and contribute in other sectors, he added.

The AOC further urged the youths of the region to take the benefits of the Agnipath scheme and be a part of the new generation of well-trained and motivated citizens of the country.

