For the first time, Meghalaya Tourism Department and Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, Tura, are collaborating with The Mini Bazaar & Nostalgia Boutique Cafe for a 2-day musical show on June 17-18 with Garo Hills’ artists Kido Alph & Snamrik at Nokma Council Building.

The mini bazaar is a pop-up shop concept inspired by the flea markets around the world and especially bazaar scenarios in Goa.

Curated by Rudy Marak, a local of Tura Town, Garo Hills, Meghalaya, The Mini Bazaar is organized once or twice every month since September 2021 at various locations, hosting women-owned businesses from Tura.

The bazaar includes handmade products such as crochet work, accessories, bags, pickles, organic wine, food, fresh beverages, pre-loved and new clothing, shoes, books and many more.

In addition, local musicians and artistes are also invited to perform live during the pop-up, creating a more upbeat and lively environment.

Truly a space curated for music, arts and business to help grow in power and with creative freedom, The Mini Bazaar aims to continue hosting different acts and sustain an artistic culture in Tura.

