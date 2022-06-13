Shillong: The Coordination Committee of Registered MeECL (Employees) Association and Unions (CCORMAU) met Meghalaya Power Minister Prestone Tynsong and discussed several issues, including the regularisation of the contractual workers.

Nearly 40% of the employees at the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) are contractual employees.

After meeting Tynsong, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, members of CCORMAU informed that the power minister has agreed to their request to regularise the contractual workers.

CCORMAU president, PK Shulet said, “Issues like terminal benefits, revocation of the order on the recruitment, which bans recruitment in MeECL, regularisation of the contractual employee, were discussed at length during the meeting.”

Shulet said that terminal benefits of Rs 840 crore are pending with the state government that is supposed to be given to MeECL. “The benefit has been pending since 2010,” he added.

“Concerning recruitment in MeECL, as you are aware that till the revocation of the order on the recruitment came, it had the autonomy to recruit. But today, there is a large number of vacancies like in the field-level post of technicians, junior engineers and assistant engineers, among others,” said Shulet.

He informed the minister in charge has taken steps in this direction.

Shulet added that it was a fruitful meeting. “He (Tynsong) has expressed his desire to take steps in this direction. These contractual workers are serving for more than 20 years for a meagre salary of Rs 10,000-15,000, which is inhumane. He has agreed to look into it,” stated Shulet.

CCORMAU has also requested the government to consider giving more projects to MeECL, seeing that the state has a lot of potential.

“The potential of the state is more than 3,000 megawatts, but hardly 10-15% of that has been harvested today. When we have the potential to generate that much power, we are still languishing today even after so many years. We were surprised to know that he already has plans to give more projects to MeECL,” informed Shulet.

