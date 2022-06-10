Shillong: After a gap of five years, the pass percentage of Meghalaya’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) increased by 4.06 per cent this year. The overall pass percentage stood at 56.96 per cent.

Despite the many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday the students who appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream celebrated after the results were declared.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A total of 57,371 candidates had appeared for the SSLC examination out of which 32,678 students cleared the exams, with a pass percentage of 56.96. The pass percentage in 2021 was 52.90. The total number of candidates that had appeared for the exams in 2021 was 64,269.

In 2020, a total of 50,081 candidates had appeared for the exams and the pass percentage was 50.31. In 2019, a total of 50,050 had appeared and the pass percentage was 55.72. In 2018, 50,077 students had appeared for the SSLC exams with a pass percentage of 56.76.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma also took to Twitter to congratulate the students. “Many congratulations to the students who passed with flying colours in the SSLC and HSSLC (Arts stream) MBOSE examinations. May you soar high in the direction of your dreams and may you achieve great things in the future,” tweeted the CM.

See more Many congratulations to the students who passed with flying colours in the SSLC and HSSLC (Arts stream) MBOSE examinations. May you soar high in the direction of your dreams and may you achieve great things in the future. pic.twitter.com/Y7j8INArbi — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 10, 2022

Education minister Lahkmen Rymbui also congratulated the students and said that he was glad the pass percentage is the highest in the last five years.

“Congratulations to the Students who passed their SSLC & HSSLC Exam 2022. To the rank holders continue to work hard. Those who didn’t meet their expectations continue to aspire for success. Glad that the pass percentage is the highest in the last 5 years,” stated Rymbui.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This year’s SSLC top rank was bagged by St Paul’s School, Marbisu, which is tucked in a corner of East Khasi Hills District, located in Mawphlang subdivision. This was the first time that the school had secured the top position.

Top rank holder Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih was greeted with hugs and congratulatory messages as students cheered for her success.

Speaking with mediapersons, Kharbhih said that she didn’t expect the top rank and was only hoping to be in the top 20 list.

“During the pandemic, there were several difficulties with online classes due to poor internet connection. I ensured that whatever the teachers gave me to study I did not skip any of it. I worked hard and through my teachers’ help along with my parents, I have been able to secure the first rank,” a beaming Kharbhih said.

She also added that she used the internet solely for watching educational videos on YouTube and did not spend time to install Facebook or Instagram on her phone.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In her message to younger students, Kharbhih said, “Work hard in everything you do, especially when you have an aim for anything. Don’t let anything come and disrupt your way and work hard to pursue your dreams.”

Kharbhih’s mother Banrilin, who is a homemaker, said that her daughter was always a bright student. “She was always a topper since class 6. She has always been awarded for being a topper in school,” said Kharbhih’s mother.

“We are from a poor family, we can’t afford expensive schools. We feel that whatever we could afford, we have given it all to our daughter. And it is the result of her hard work,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shillong’s St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, which has never failed to secure a position in the merit list, congratulated all the students and the teachers. Principal Fr. Anthony Kharkongor said they have four rank holders in SSLC and three rank holders in the Arts stream.

“I wish to congratulate all teachers and students for maintaining the consistency. In order to motivate the students, the school has decided to return the last instalment of the school fees to all the rank holders to futher motivate them,” the principal added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Meghalaya board declares SSLC and HSSLC exam results

Trending Stories









