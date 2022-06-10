Shillong: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) on Friday declared the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam in Arts stream.

The exams of the SSLC was held from March 24 to April 6, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This year’s SSLC rank holders had among them students of five private institutions that feature in the merit list. The first position was shared between Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih from St Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Marbisu, securing a total of 575 marks, and Arghadeep Saha from a private institution.

The second position was shared between Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary school and Rilaakor Lamare of Auxillium Girls Higher Secondary school, who secured 569 marks.

In the HSSLC results, Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty of Don Bosco College Tura bagged first position with 460 marks followed by Bahunlang Mawrie of Auxillium Girls Higher secondary school who secured 450 marks.

Vijay Adhikari of St Anthony’s Higher secondary school secured third position with a total of 436 marks.

Premiere institutions like St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School and St Edmunds maintained their good performance and booked many slots in the merit list.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya inaugurates seed bank to preserve Garo Hills rice species

Trending Stories









