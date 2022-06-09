Shillong: Following the loss of four lives in two districts of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will visit flood affected areas on Friday.

Three members of a single family were buried alive in a landslide that occurred at Jebalgre village under Gambegre block, West Garo Hills District. Similarly, a minor from Samati village of Betasing block in South West Garo Hills lost his life in a landslide.

Speaking with media persons, Sangma said the flood situation is quite serious and the water level is rising with the incessant rains.

He had directed the district administrations to be on full alert. “The DCs, especially in South West Garo, West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills, are continuously moving. I just spoke to the two DCs and they are in the field monitoring the situation,” stated Sangma.

The chief minister has also instructed the DCs to immediately release ex gratia amount and has also instructed them to visit the areas affected.

“As a govt we are keeping a close watch but these are natural calamities and it is not something that we can stop. But we have to ensure that minimum damage and inconvenience is caused to the people. Whatever support is required… full support will be given by the government and administration,” stated Sangma.

According to West Garo Hills DC Swapnil Tembe, there has been massive landslides in Gambegre areas and teams are on the job to clear the route and fallen trees.

“Some loss of lives have also been reported. All are advised to stay away from streams and vulnerable portion of roads. Updates will be made as soon as data is received,” informed DC Tembe.

The team is also accessing the flash flood in Dalu block where various villages in Purakasia area have been inundated due to flash floods.

