Shillong: As Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma celebrated the recent achievement at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2022, the Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture Implementation project (MeghEA) has made paperwork in government offices a seamless process.

See more MeghEA, an initiative of GoM is awarded as the best project in the category of “the role of governments in promotion of ICTs for development”.



MeghEA is a transformation from department centric service delivery to citizen centric service delivery@narendramodi @AshwiniVaishnaw https://t.co/a9dzklygki pic.twitter.com/TIKGB8JksH — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 31, 2022

Speaking with mediapersons, Sangma said the paperwork and transfer of paperwork from one department to the other, it is now a seamless movement of the files. He said that no paperwork is involved in it because all the proposal is done online.

Giving details about the award received in Geneva recently, Sangma said it was a competition of more than 300 participants and 90 countries participated in 10 to 12 different categories.

“We won defeating other larger nations. It was a great moment and we were the only state in the entire country that won for India. So it was a proud moment for the state and the government, especially the planning department,” said the chief minister.

Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture is a connection of all government works trying to connect each one of them through technology and software creations.

The chief minister explained that by the use of technology it has cut down the time from 90 days to 2 days.

“In the category for e-governance for development aspect, countries like China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia were participating and from India it was Meghalaya; we qualified for it. We won by defeating other larger nations; it was a great moment,” he added.

The chief minister also informed that the enterprise architecture programme is going to be connected to the whole governance process that will take a couple of years to implement.

