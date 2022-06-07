Shillong: Meghalaya PWD (building) Minister Dasakhiat Lamare on Monday informed that the team from IIT Guwahati, who will investigate the collapse of the dome at the new Assembly Building at Mawdiangdiang, has sought more time to gather more professionals to carry out the investigation.

The dome that collapsed at the new Assembly building – a part of the building that took considerable construction time – was fitted recently.

Lamare said one of the professors from IIT Guwahati ,along with PWD officials, had visited the site. “They have casually inspected the site but they needed more professionals to start the investigation,” said the minister.

Stating that he has been in constant communication with the team, he said he has been informed that the team that needs to carry out the process should consist of at least 15-18 professionals.

“My focus here is that we have to find and get a genuine report as to why did the dome collapse. So I don’t feel right to pressurise them to expedite the process, since I feel we should give them a reasonable time to prepare the team and equipment to do the inspection and so that we get a genuine report. After that further action will be taken,” Lamare said.

Asked whether the building would be completed under the NPP-led MDA govt, Lamare said one cannot say it’s not possible.

“Who knows we may come back to power in 2023. Then we can complete the project; if we don’t come back then it’s a different picture,” Lamare added.

Asked if the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had objected to the idea of installing a dome, he said the suggestion came just a few days after the dome had collapsed. The minister also said he is not in the favour of eliminating the idea of putting a dome in the building.

“That structure will be the first in NE. This building will be a landmark or trademark of Meghalaya,” stated the minister.

