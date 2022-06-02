Directorate of Enforcement has provisionally attached assets worth Rs.1.91 Crore of Sanjeev Kumar, Puja Shrivastav and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a fake degree certificate case of “Techno Global University, Shillong”. The attached assets are in the form of balances in Bank Accounts, Fixed Deposits, Mutual Funds and Immovable Properties.

ED initiated the money-laundering investigation based on the FIR and Chargesheet filed by Meghalaya Police against Sanjeev Kumar, his wife, Puja Shrivastav and others for defrauding thousands of students by giving them “fake degree certificates” in return for money. The accused had opened bank accounts in Delhi in the name of “Techno Global University” and collected funds in those accounts and also in their accounts in lieu of fake certificates and had no connections with the real “Techno Global University, Shillong”.

Money laundering investigation has revealed that after selling the fake degrees, the funds received in their bank accounts, were diverted after rotating among bank accounts in various banks and invested in Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits, and immovable properties and given the colour of genuine transactions.

The total proceeds of Crime have been quantified at Rs. 2.65 Crore, out of which ED has now attached properties worth Rs. 1.91 Crore.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

