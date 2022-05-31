Shillong: In a gruesome incident in Shillong’s Wahktieh Nongrah, Nonglum locality, two children were found dead with their throats slit on Tuesday morning.

One of them was a four-year-old boy and the other was a two-year-old girl. The police suspect the role of the children’s father, as he has been absconding since Monday evening.

According to a relative of the family, the father took the children for an evening walk on Monday and didn’t return. The wife did not find it unusual since the father would take the children for a walk every evening. But when the father didn’t return with the children on Monday, she filed an FIR at Rynjah police station around 11 pm.

Early next morning (Tuesday), the residents of the locality found the bodies and immediately informed the locality head and the police.

The father, identified as Joefreeson Jana, 29, is currently the suspect. However, the police are still investigating and are also on the lookout. The team is led by SP City Vivek Syiem.

The bodies of the two minors will be shifted to NEIGHRIMS for the post-mortem examination, police said.

