Refrain from irrational acts: Manipur Univ students to Mizoram Univ

Imphal: The Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) on Tuesday issued a plea, urging all stakeholders, especially those engaged in academic pursuit, including Mizo student body and the authority of Mizoram University to refrain from irrational acts targeting academic institutions.

This statement follows the recent filing of an FIR by Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a prominent student body in Mizoram, against Teresa Ningthoujam, a Ph.D. scholar from Manipur at Mizoram University. The MZP demanded her termination from the university, accusing her of allegedly collecting funds for the purchase of arms amid the current unrest in Manipur.

MUSU stated that there have been numerous reports and evidence pointing to students from the Kuki-Zo community enrolled in various programs at Manipur University being directly involved in spreading rumors on social media, participating in armed conflicts using sophisticated weapons, and collecting funds from university students to assist armed militants.

They alleged that the Kuki-Zo students even engaged on publishing writings based on false propaganda and made up history.

Despite these actions, MUSU has not taken harsh measures that could harm the academic and personal careers of these individuals, who, as per the student body in Manipur, are worth more than jeopardising their futures.

“The very still and calmness which has been being maintained by MUSU till date is purportedly imperative to uphold the values of peace, respect for human life and academic excellence of Manipur University stands for,” said Thokchom Sonamani Singh, president, MUSU.

Such an act is intolerable as places like academic institutions should not be touched, it said.

The MUSU also warned of severe consequences than expectations in case the Mizoram University Authority successively happens to terminate the PhD programme of Teresa Ningthoujam from the University.

