Manipur: Abducted student rescued in Imphal West

Imphal: Manipur Police successfully rescued a 19-year-old student, Tamreingam Shithung, who was abducted by unidentified individuals from the Mantripukhri area of Imphal East on Monday afternoon. The rescue operation took place in Imphal West’s Kangchup area on Monday evening.

Tamreingam Shithung, son of Chingmi Shithung from Kamjong district, is a native of Bungpa Khullen village. Currently pursuing graduation at Liberal College and residing in Dewlahland, Imphal, he was reportedly abducted while on his way to the college to apply for scholarships along with a friend.

A police official stated, “Swiftly responding to the incident, Manipur Police initiated a comprehensive effort, successfully rescuing him from the Kangchup area of Imphal West.”

Condemning the incident, Zingsho Katamnao Long (ZKL), an apex organisation of eastern Tangkhul students, revealed that the student was kidnapped by two unidentified men in olive green uniforms. The incident occurred around 9 pm, and the police rescued him safely.

Wungnaothan Chithung, President of ZKL, strongly condemned the kidnapping, especially in the context of ongoing tensions in Manipur. He emphasised that such actions, including demanding ransom, are unwarranted and can escalate unnecessary tension among communities.

“In times of volatile violence raging in the state of Manipur since last year, the kidnapping of an innocent student and demanding ransom, which is totally uncalled for, can further ignite unnecessary tension and flare-up between peaceful communities. Therefore, the incident as such deserves condemnation from all sections of the communities,” stated Wungnaothan Chithung.

ZKL appealed to the people of the state to refrain from engaging in unlawful activities and warned of taking stringent action if such incidents are repeated in the future. The student body also urged state authorities to enhance measures to ensure law and order in the capital city, which has seen an increase in crimes against innocent civilians.

As of now, no individual or organisation has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping case.

