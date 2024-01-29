Guwahati: In the battle against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the 24 Assam Rifles, on Sunday, seized approximately 90,000 WY tablets with the estimated value exceeding Rs 13 crore.

The seizures were made from the border of Jiribam-Tamenglong Districts in Manipur. This marks one of the largest recoveries in the region.

The recovered drugs have been handed over to the Manipur Police. WY tablets, containing methamphetamine, have emerged as a highly trafficked substance, posing a severe societal threat.

The Assam Rifles maintains a stringent vigilance, consistently monitoring and executing operations to curb the smuggling of warlike stores and narcotic substances.

