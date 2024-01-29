Manipur: CM Singh flags off Imphal Ring Road Project

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the Imphal Ring Road Project at Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai, Patsoi in Imphal West on Monday. The project, estimated at around Rs 1,766 crore, is set to be implemented with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The formal program commenced after the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the Ring Road Project, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to various developmental initiatives aimed at improving the standard of living for the people.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted ongoing projects such as the Lamphelpat Waterbody Rejuvenation Project, costing approximately Rs 650 crore, which includes a 300-acre water body area and a 140-acre recreation centre. He also disclosed plans to connect the recreation centre and the Imphal View Tower at Cheirao Ching through a cable car.

Expressing satisfaction with the return of migratory birds to Lamphelpat after around 109 years, CM Biren Singh addressed concerns about environmental degradation, emphasizing the need to preserve water bodies and address water scarcity issues in the future.

The chief minister announced the development of the ground at Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai under the newly launched scheme “Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama.” Additionally, Oriental College at Patsoi Assembly Constituency will undergo development with a project cost of Rs 6.40 crore, including coverage under the College Fagathansi Mission for infrastructure improvement.

CM Biren Singh acknowledged the challenges faced by Manipur and emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting the state’s unity against vested interest groups. He called for unity among the people and sought their support.

Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam praised CM Biren Singh for his leadership and highlighted the Ring Road Project as one of the chief minister’s dream initiatives. Konthoujam provided insights into the project, emphasizing its significance in addressing traffic congestion and pollution in Imphal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Ring Road Project, spanning a total distance of 51.23 km, includes innovative features such as noise pollution control mechanisms, making it environmentally friendly. The road will consist of 4 lanes covering 9.5 km and 2 lanes with paved shoulders over 41.5 km. Additionally, an 18 km stretch of greenfield with solar lamps, footpaths, and cycle lanes is incorporated.

Out of the total cost of Rs 1,766 crore, ADB will provide Rs 1,374.75 crore for road and bridge construction, while the remaining amount will be shared by the State and Central Governments for land acquisition and other expenses. The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment, targeting completion by 2026.

Minister Konthoujam also highlighted other dream projects, including the rigid pavement of roads in Greater Imphal and the Manipur State Road Improvement Programme. The approval for rigid pavement of a 547 km stretch of road in Greater Imphal has been granted by the Central Government, with funding from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

During the program, Chief Minister Biren Singh distributed cards to beneficiaries of various schemes, including the Chief Minister’s Widow Pension Scheme, Manipur Old Age Pension Scheme, Ujjwala Yojana, and Ration Cards. The event was attended by ministers, legislative assembly members, the chief secretary, and senior government officials.

Also Read | CAA within seven days, says Union Minister: See details here

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









