Ukhrul: Machihan Sasa, a 73-year-old renowned Longpi potter from called Awo (grandfather in Tangkhul language) by the locals, Machihan Sasa was honoured with the Padma Shri Award for his outstanding contributions in the field of art (craft, pottery, black), which traces its roots to the Neolithic period (10,000 BC).

Dubbed an ‘earthen alchemist’, Sasa has dedicated himself for the last five decades to preserving the ancient Longpi traditional pottery which uses black serpentine stone and brown clay without the use of a potter’s wheel.

Known for its characteristic black colour and minimalistic design, the eco-friendly and functional Longpi Ham or Hampai (pot) was mostly cookware. But over the years, Longpi pottery products have now come into serving vessels for food and beverages infusing new designs, inspired by the folk art of Manipur.

“I am happy that all my efforts and hard work for the past many years have finally paid off. I hope this honour may inspire and motivate more from the community in safeguarding the age-old Longpi pottery craft,” said Awo Sasa to EastMojo over on the phone.

Born in April 1950, Awo Sasa hails from the verdant hills of Longpi Kajui, a Tangkhul Naga village in Ukhrul district and comes from a family of potters. At the age of 20, Sasa learnt the art of Longpi pottery under the supervision of his father. Since then, there has been no looking back for him and became the master craftsperson who promoted and preserved the ancient tradition of Longpi pottery of the state.

“I did go to school till class 3, but after that, I quit after I was driven more into making pottery. Since my grandfather’s time, all my family members have been involved in Longpi pottery, and this profession has sustained us for generations,” said Awo Sasa.

His work was first noticed when he participated in the All India Handicrafts Week organised by the District Industries Center M.E.D, Ukhrul. In 1979. In 1987 and 1988, he received a Certificate of Merit and a National Award Certificate for his craftsmanship and contribution to the development of pottery by the Ministry of Textiles.

In 2008, Awo Sasa was honoured with the ‘Shilp Guru’ title for his contribution to advancing Longpi pottery by the Ministry of Textiles.

Over the years, Awo Sasa has trained more than 300 individuals, including his three kids, which has not only helped revive the art form, it also created a sustainable and livelihood income for the community.

Meanwhile, his youngest son Mathew Sasa has initiated a venture called Mathew Sasa Craft in New Delhi to preserve the craft and support those craftsmen who are still engaged in it and popularise the craft.

