Guwahati: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in Manipur, during its 5th public consultant on Saturday, said that tribal MLAs cannot be part of the Meitei government.
“Our MLAs cannot be part of the Meitel government who killed us and who took oath under the militia. Arambal Tenggol. They should work according to the wishes of the people. They should counter the Biren government in favour of our people. They should resign if the need arises,” a declaration of the ITLF read
For their future political way forward, the tribal body said that the Mizoram government should be approached.
“We cannot be under the government who killed and destroyed our churches and properties, who separated us physically and demographically and also who took an oath under militia group Arambai Tenggol. Center should directly administer us from Delhi,” they said.
ITLF also objected to the scrapping of the FMR and border fencing.
They also resolved to continue any form of agitations and actions as the need arises.
One declaration made is to support and cooperate with any plans, projects and policies made by ITLF to strengthen our movement.
According to ITLF, SoO groups should not sign for the integrity of Manipur and stand firm with their demand for UT with legislature.
“For our future political movement, meeting with SoO groups and our MLAs should be held with the initiative of Zo United as soon as possible,” it said.
The ITLF said that the MHA should be questioned on the status of their political demand by joint signatures of SoO, MLAs and CSOS.
